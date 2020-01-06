Left Menu
Less cadets from Northeast in NCC R-Day Camp than in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:45 IST
As many as 120 cadets from the Northeastern region are participating in the NCC Republic Day Camp here, much less than their strength in the 2019 camp. Director General of the National Cadet Corps, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra at a press conference, held at the camp site in Delhi Cantonment, said a total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girl cadets, drawn from across the country are taking part in the camp this year.

"Cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are also part of the camp, and 120 cadets are from Northeast region," he said. In last year's camp, a total of 2,070 cadets had taken part, including 102 from the then unified Jammu and Kashmir, and 162 from the Northeastern region.

Asked how many cadets from newly-created UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are participating, a senior NCC official said, "114 cadets have joined from the two UTs, 74 boys and 40 girls". "Both the UTs fall within the J&K Directorate of the NCC. From Kashmir - 8, Jammu - 93 and Ladakh - 13 cadets are participating," he said.

Sources said the low number of cadets from Kashmir were, among other factors "due to the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370". "As schools were shut, so perhaps the less number is also due to that factor," a source said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had announced it decision to withdraw the special status accorded to J&K under Article 370 and bifurcate it into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Asked if the drop in the number of cadets from Northeast region was due to the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law, the senior official said, "Last year, there were two contingent bands, a one mixed and another an all-girl band. This year, no band is there, so the number has reduced".

Of the 120 cadets this year from Northeast, 80 are boys and 40 girls, officials said. "A school from Guwahati was selected which was to represent a band, but the school had withdrawn later for some reason," a source said.

Portraying a reflection of 'mini India', in next few days, the camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence MoS Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, the three services chiefs and the Chief Minister of Delhi. The camp will culminate with the customary Prime Minister's Rally on January 28.

The NCC DG said the sanctioned strength of the corps is 14.6 lakh, and 13.5 lakh cadets have been enrolled. "The target is to reach the 15 lakh target by 2022. Also, we wish to take the current girl cadets strength from 31.86 per cent to 33 per cent by 2022," he said.

Cadets drawn from the 17 directorates covering all the states and union territories are participating in the Republic Day camp hosted at the Delhi Cantonment.

