Warden booked for sexually harassing girl student Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): A warden of a state-run residential educational institute in Adilabad district in Telangana was on Monday taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl student, police said. The warden (49) was accused of sexually harassing the girl for over the past one month, police said.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the warden and he was taken into custody, a police official said. The girl's parents went to the institute and questioned the warden over the matter before lodging the complaint, the official said..

