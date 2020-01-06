J-K Students Association condemns JNU violence
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday condemned the attack on JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and demanded action against the perpetrators. "Thrashing of students and teachers at JNU without any rhyme and reason is strongly condemnable. We condemn it in the harshest of words," Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson of the Association, said.
"JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was brutally beaten up. This is totally horrible. The heinous masked attack on professors and students is shocking and appalling," he said. We demand action against the perpetrators of the violence, he said.
Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence but said no arrests have been made. It said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, who claimed to have found "vital clues." PTI ALM CK
