2 dead, 10 injured in boiler blast in Guj chemical factory

Two persons were killed and ten injured in a boiler explosion in a chemical factory in Sterling SEZ in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, police said. The blast took place in PI Industries Limited factory, which manufactures the base for fertilisers, situated in Sarod village of Jambusar taluka here, said an official from Vedaj police station.

"A factory worker and an official of PI Industries died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jambusar. Ten people are injured and have been admitted in hospitals in Vadodara, some 80 kilometres from here," said Sub Inspector Vijay Prajapati of Vedaj police station. He identified the deceased as Ayub Ghanchi (45) and Dayashankar Rajput (35), adding that the condition of three persons was critical.

"The cause of the boiler blast in not known. An accidental death case has been registered," he added..

