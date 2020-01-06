Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt has 'failed' to manage healthcare in Gujarat: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:00 IST
BJP govt has 'failed' to manage healthcare in Gujarat: Cong

The Congress on Monday said the large-scale death of infants in public hospitals in Gujarat exposes "failure" of the ruling BJP in managing healthcare and asked the government to ensure funds earmarked for medical services are spent properly and not wasted on celebrations. The main opposition party said Gujarat has image of a "progressive" state, but it still lacks basic health facilities for common people.

From the governments own admission, 36,000 infants die in the progressive state of Gujarat every year, or 100 infants every day, which exposes the governments failure in providing proper health facilities to people. "We do not seek to politicise the issue, but this figure is a matter of grave concern, Congress leader Paresh Dhanani said.

Addressing the media here, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly asked the BJP government to ensure budgetary allocation for health is spent properly and crores of rupees "wasted" by the government on organising "celebrations" are used to improve medical services. He said a delegation of Congress leaders will meet Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday with a set of demands related to improving health services in Gujarat.

Health Minister Nitin Patel had on Sunday told reporters that 12 lakh children are born every year in Gujarat. He said of these, 30 per 1,000 babies born die according to the governments last statistics, which brings the mortality figure to roughly 100 babies per day.

Last month, as many as 111 infants died at Rajkot's civil hospital, Patel had said. "The government has failed in managing health services in the state with rampant privatisation of hospitals and medical colleges helping private players at the cost of public, Dhanani said.

"The government should immediately stop unnecessary expenditure on state-sponsored celebrations and focus on improving health services by filling in vacancies of doctors and other staff in government hospitals rather than exploiting youth in the name of contract service, he said. Meanwhile, state Congress president Amit Chavda visited the Rajkot civil hospital and met officials along with local party leaders and workers.

Chavda, along with party workers, also held a sit-in to protest what he called "negligence on part of the state government which is causing the death of infants". "Lack of doctors, medical facilities and serious negligence on part of the government in managing health services have resulted in the death of infants. If anyone is responsible for these deaths, it is the government," he said.

During the meeting with the governor, the Congress delegation will also make a representation on a host of other issues, Dhanani said. These include demanding an urgent survey of damaged crop area of 87 lakh hectare and compensation to farmers and extension of the one-day assembly session on January 10, called by the government to bring a resolution in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, to discuss other issues of public concern, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Mass snow wedding and crystal towers at China's ice fest

Harbin China, Jan 6 AFP Chinas annual ice festival in Harbin has kicked off with couples lining up for a snow-themed mass wedding, swimmers braving frigid waters and frozen palaces rising from the ground. Fireworks marked the festivals open...

Fraction of exporters could have misused GST refund facility, not all: FIEO

Apex exporters body FIEO on Monday said all traders should not be looked from same prism for GST fraud cases as there could be a fraction who might have misused the facility. Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Sharad K...

Russia says election of new parliament leader in Venezuela was democratic

Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday the election of a new parliament leader in Venezuela as a result of a democratic procedure.Venezuelas socialist government installed a new head of Congress on Sunday after armed troops blocked opposit...

Concor incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

State-owned Container Corporation of India Concor on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned arm Last Mile Logistics. The arm will handle freight terminals and logistic requirements.CONCOR has incorporated on January 06, 2020, a whol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020