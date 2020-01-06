India keen on enhancing cooperation with Singapore in infra, tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed India's desire to strengthen cooperation with Singapore in the fields of infrastructure, tourism, digital payment systems, innovation and governance. The prime minister made these remarks when Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam called on him here.

The two expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of bilateral relations. They discussed several matters of mutual interest in the sphere of economic cooperation, including infrastructure, skills, India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and digital economy, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Shanmugaratnam lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership in social transformation of India and in encouraging digital economy. "The prime minister also expressed his desire to strengthen further cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, digital payment systems, innovation and governance," the statement said.

