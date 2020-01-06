Left Menu
Yediyurappa assures to look into Valmiki community's demand

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday assured leaders of Valmiki community that his government will take necessary action on their demand for increasing the Scheduled Tribes reservation quotafrom the existing 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent in jobs and education. The government has no intentions of delaying it and was committed to the progress of the Valmiki community, he said adding it would consider their demand after looking into Justice Nagamohan Das Commissions report on the matter.

Officials in the Chief Minister's Office said Yediyurappa told a delegation of Valmiki community leaders that he will ask all the departments concerned to give required data and information to the commission, which has been given six months time as requested. The delegation led by Sri Jagadguru Valmiki Prasannananda Swami of Rajanahalli Valmiki Gurupeetha, along with Health Minister Sriramulu, Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, BJP's Ramesh Jarkiholi among others met him.

He assured the delegation that the government will examine and take necessary action as soon as the commission submits its report and the panel would also be requested to expedite its work. The government had constituted the commission to explore ways in which the demand for increasing SC/ST reservation in education and employment can be met.

Any move to increase the reservation, will exceed the 50 per cent ceiling set by the Supreme Court. Valmiki community leaders had recently threatened to relaunch their agitation if their demand for increase in reservation was not accepted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Swamiji said they gave a memorandum and have full belief that the chief minister will fulfill the demand. Sriramulu said the Chief Minister assured to look into their request based on population figures.

In response to a question, the Swamiji said there was a wish that one Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) post should be given to the community representative in the Yediyurappa government. However, this was not discussed with the Chief Minister in the meeting on Monday, he added.

Sections in the community are pushing names of Sriramulu and newly elected BJP MLA from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi for the post. There are already three DCMs in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

