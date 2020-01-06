Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistan's Chargé d'affaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.

The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety, security, and welfare of members of minority communities.

"Pakistan's Chargé d'affaires Syed Haider Shah was summoned today to lodge a strong protest at the recent acts of vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar," the MEA said.

