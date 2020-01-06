Left Menu
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in connection with violence at JNU

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:23 IST
DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued summons to the Delhi Police and the JNU registrar in connection with the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University the day before. In the notice to police, Maliwal has sought details of the FIR registered in the case and reasons for not responding to violence immediately.

She also sought the details of all PCR calls made regarding the JNU violence from 2 pm on January 5 till 7 am on January 6 and an action-taken report on each call. The Delhi Commission for Women has also sought a detailed factual report of the entire incident along with the sequence of events, a copy of CCTV footage and reasons for not preventing a mob from entering the campus.

"The panel wants to know the reasons for not responding to the reports of the violence immediately and reasons for allowing the mob to leave the campus with impunity despite heavy police presence," it said. The commission also questioned them about the reasons for disallowing ambulances and media personnel from entering the campus, details of people arrested in the matter and the steps taken to identify and arrest the other accused persons.

It has also questioned about the action taken/proposed to be taken against erring police officers and sought a list of such officers. She has summoned the police to be present in the DCW office on January 8.

The panel has also summoned the university's registrar on January 8 with the records of copies of all complaints received in the matter, action taken/proposed to be taken against erring administration officers, reasons for shutting down streetlight and copy of the entire CCTV footage of all the cameras in the campus from 4 pm on January 5 till 7 am on January 6. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers, and damaged property on the campus.

The JNUSU had alleged that its president Aishe Ghosh was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP. SLB SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

