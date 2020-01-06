Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa for naval exercise 'Naseem-Al-Bahr'

Two ships of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) arrived in Goa on Sunday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise 'Naseem-Al-Bahr', officials said. RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port, they said.

'Naseem-Al-Bahr' (or sea breeze) is a naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the RNO, being conducted since 1993. Indian Navy ships Beas and Subhadra are participating in it, with harbour phase in Goa followed by sea phase off the Goa coast.

During the harbour phase, the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships will call on the Flag Officer Commanding of Goa Naval Area, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The ships will conduct subject matter expert exchanges on professional topics.

The harbour phase also includes sports activities between the Indian Navy and the RNO personnel, reciprocal receptions and planning conferences for the sea phase of the exercise, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.