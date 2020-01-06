MP: 2 arrested for gang-raping 19-year-old student in Bhopal

Two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old student in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday, an official said.

"The accused spotted the girl, a Class XII student, with a man at an isolated spot. They forcibly took the couple to an abandoned house near and shot obscene photographs of the girl. The two accused then raped the girl after threatening to circulate the pictures," said Inspector Ashok Singh Parihar of Govindpura police station said. After the girl and her male friend approached police on Saturday, the accused, identified as Ram Babu (35) and Rajkumar (45) were arrested a few hours later, and charged under section 376D (gang-rape) of the IPC, Parihar said..

