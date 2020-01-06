Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata criticises Centre for not developing infrastructure for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sagarisland
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:26 IST
Mamata criticises Centre for not developing infrastructure for

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for not developing the infrastructure at Sagar Island, where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela is held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. She also criticised the erstwhile Left Front government in the state for not developing the area during its 34-year-long rule.

Banerjee said that the TMC government has worked for the uplift of the area and also withdrawn the tax that was collected from the pilgrims to the Gangasagar Mela. Besides, the TMC government has introduced insurance of Rs five lakh per pilgrim who visit the Ganga Sagar Mela, which is set to begin on January 11.

Banerjee, who visited Sagar Island during the day, without naming any party told newsmen, "Gangasagar Mela is at par with Kumbh Mela. Every year 30-40 lakh people come here. Visiting Sagar Island is tough as people have to cross rivers by boats and launches to reach here. But there is railway connectivity to places where the Kumbh Melas are held." "All the developmental work here has been undertaken by the state government," she added.

Tax was earlier collected from the pilgrims visiting the Gangasagar and the money went to the zilla parishad for undertaking infrastructural work, an official said. The Kumbh Mela is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain and Nashik.

Earlier in the day, addressing an administrative meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas Banerjee said some elements might try to create trouble during the week-long mela, officials said. Apprehending "politically influenced disturbances", she directed administrative officials and police personnel to stay alert and ensure CCTV coverage of the entire Gangasagar Mela ground, ahead of Makar Sankranti.

The CM, while reviewing the preparations for the mela, enquired about drinking water supply and accommodation facilities for the pilgrims. The Ganga Sagar Mela is held at the Sagar Island in the southernmost tip of West Bengal at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. Lakhs of devotees from across the country congregate at Sagar Island for the annual holy dip during Makar Sankranti and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

The auspicious days for the holy dip this year are January 14 and January 15, officials said. Banerjee on Monday also paid a visit to the Kapil Muni Ashram and offered puja.

A government official said frequency of ferry movement will be increased this year as the dredging work for two ferry channels has been completed. Low tide in the Ganga delta often makes it difficult for the vessels to operate, leaving the pilgrims waiting at the ghats for long, he said.

"Ferries will now operate round the clock without getting affected by the low tide," the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary anti-doping group dismisses weightlifting corruption allegations

Hungarys anti-doping authority said Monday that it had been maliciously targeted in a German documentary that accused the International Weightlifting Federation IWF and its chief Tamas Ajan of establishing a culture of corruption and doping...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold surges as investors assess Mideast risk; stocks fall

Gold prices shot to almost seven-year highs on Monday while yields on U.S. Treasury and euro zone government debt fell as escalating U.S.-Iranian tensions spurred demand for safe-haven assets. A gauge of global equity markets fell.Oil rose ...

WRAPUP 6-Supreme leader in tears as huge crowd mourns slain commander in Tehran

Irans supreme leader wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehrans streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on the orders of U.S. President Donald Trump.As the...

NATO allies stand behind U.S. over Iranian commander's killing -Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that all members of the Atlantic alliance stood behind the United States in the Middle East, after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.Speaking after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020