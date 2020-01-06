Mamata criticises Centre for not developing infrastructure for

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for not developing the infrastructure at Sagar Island, where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela is held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. She also criticised the erstwhile Left Front government in the state for not developing the area during its 34-year-long rule.

Banerjee said that the TMC government has worked for the uplift of the area and also withdrawn the tax that was collected from the pilgrims to the Gangasagar Mela. Besides, the TMC government has introduced insurance of Rs five lakh per pilgrim who visit the Ganga Sagar Mela, which is set to begin on January 11.

Banerjee, who visited Sagar Island during the day, without naming any party told newsmen, "Gangasagar Mela is at par with Kumbh Mela. Every year 30-40 lakh people come here. Visiting Sagar Island is tough as people have to cross rivers by boats and launches to reach here. But there is railway connectivity to places where the Kumbh Melas are held." "All the developmental work here has been undertaken by the state government," she added.

Tax was earlier collected from the pilgrims visiting the Gangasagar and the money went to the zilla parishad for undertaking infrastructural work, an official said. The Kumbh Mela is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain and Nashik.

Earlier in the day, addressing an administrative meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas Banerjee said some elements might try to create trouble during the week-long mela, officials said. Apprehending "politically influenced disturbances", she directed administrative officials and police personnel to stay alert and ensure CCTV coverage of the entire Gangasagar Mela ground, ahead of Makar Sankranti.

The CM, while reviewing the preparations for the mela, enquired about drinking water supply and accommodation facilities for the pilgrims. The Ganga Sagar Mela is held at the Sagar Island in the southernmost tip of West Bengal at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. Lakhs of devotees from across the country congregate at Sagar Island for the annual holy dip during Makar Sankranti and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

The auspicious days for the holy dip this year are January 14 and January 15, officials said. Banerjee on Monday also paid a visit to the Kapil Muni Ashram and offered puja.

A government official said frequency of ferry movement will be increased this year as the dredging work for two ferry channels has been completed. Low tide in the Ganga delta often makes it difficult for the vessels to operate, leaving the pilgrims waiting at the ghats for long, he said.

"Ferries will now operate round the clock without getting affected by the low tide," the official added..

