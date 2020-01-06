Sikh body member asked to clean utensils by Akal Takht for 'buying liquor'

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday issued an edict awarding a religious punishment to a Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) member for "buying a liquor bottle". As per the Sikh religious tenets, buying or consuming liquor by a baptised Sikh, especially those holding a religious position, is banned.

Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar (leader) of the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, asked the DSGMC member to clean utensils of 'Langar' (community kitchen) and dust the shoes of visiting devotees to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi for three days. A few days ago, a video purportedly showing the DSGMC member buying a liquor bottle from a wine shop had gone viral.

