Central assistance of Rs 5908 crore sanctioned to seven states from NDRF
A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday approved additional central assistance of over Rs 5,908 crore to seven states from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday approved additional central assistance of over Rs 5,908 crore to seven states from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). A Home Ministry release said the meeting took place to consider additional central assistance to seven states which were affected by floods, landslides, and cloudburst during the monsoon.
"The high-level committee (HLC) approved additional central assistance of Rs 5908.56 crore to seven states from National Disaster Response Fund," the release said. It said Rs 616.63 crore had been approved for Assam, Rs 284.93 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 1869.85 crore for Karnataka, Rs 1749.73 crore for Madhya Pradesh, Rs. 956.93 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 63.32 to Tripura and Rs 367.17 crore to Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, the central government released interim financial assistance of Rs 3,200 crore to four states. "In addition, the central government has released Rs 8068.33 crore to 27 States as the central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," the release said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Assam govt to introduce Bill in next Assembly session securing land rights of indigenous people
Karnataka: 4 arrested for organising gambling in Bengaluru, Rs 28 lakh cash recovered
Govt trying to create Kashmir-like havoc in Assam, but people won't buckle under pressure: Zubeen Garg
Bengaluru: 13 newly-elected MLAs take oath of office in Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of person who died during anti-CAA protest