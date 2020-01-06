Eastern Command chief arrives in Nagaland, to review security

Eastern Command chief Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan arrived in Nagaland on Monday to review the security situation in the Northeast. The officer is on a visit to the Army's Spear Corps Zone till January 10, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Sumit Sharma.

On his arrival at Dimapur, he was briefed on the progress of operations being undertaken by the Spear Corps, the spokesperson said. As part of his assessment of the prevailing security situation in the Northeast states, the Army Commander commenced his visit from Dimapur, he said.

During his visit, he will be briefed by the operational commanders of Manipur and Nagaland, besides interacting with civil dignitaries of the states, the spokesperson said. The Army commander will also visit the forward areas along the Indo-Myanmar border to take stock of the situation on ground and interact extensively with the men deployed in the remote areas of Northeast.

During the visit to the forward areas, the officer will be accompanied by Lieutenant General Rajeev Sirohi, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, he said..

