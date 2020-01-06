Jaishankar holds discussion with Jordan, Qatar FMs on regional issues
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions over regional issues with his Jordanian and Qatari counterparts Ayman Safadi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani respectively.
"Thank FM @AymanHsafadi of Jordan for our conversation today. The discussion on bilateral relations and regional issues reflected the close and warm ties between India and Jordan," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
"Appreciated the insights of FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_ in our telephonic talk today on the regional situation. Conversation reflected our strong bilateral partnership," he said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- S Jaishankar
- Qatari
- Ayman Safadi
- Jordanian
- India
ALSO READ
I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks with his Iranian counterpart, says India deeply concerned about levels of tension.
S Jaishankar has telephonic discussion with US Secy of State Mike Pompeo on Gulf situation, highlights India's stakes, concerns. PTI ASK RHL
Citizenship issue or Article 370 or Ayodhya or GST issue -- we have let problems accumulate over a period of time: EAM S Jaishankar.
Union ministers Jaishankar, Sitharaman condemn violence at JNU campus