Jaishankar holds discussion with Jordan, Qatar FMs on regional issues

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held discussions over regional issues with his Jordanian and Qatari counterparts Ayman Safadi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani respectively.

"Thank FM @AymanHsafadi of Jordan for our conversation today. The discussion on bilateral relations and regional issues reflected the close and warm ties between India and Jordan," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Appreciated the insights of FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_ in our telephonic talk today on the regional situation. Conversation reflected our strong bilateral partnership," he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

