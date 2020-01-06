Won't let universities become 'addas' for politics, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that universities are meant for education and should never be made a political base.
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that universities are meant for education and should never be made a political base. "Universities are meant for education and should never be made a political base. Action will be taken against those who will be found guilty. We will never let universities become 'adda' for politics," he told reporters here.
Pokhriyal's comments came a day after the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Six JNU students suspended for protesting against fee hike, JNUSU alleges
Govt won't tolerate educational institutions turning into politicking hubs: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Congress sends Priyanka to places where it is facing a rout: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Violence in JNU was organised attack: JNUSU
JNU attack was 'organised', nexus between varsity security & vandals: Aishe Ghosh