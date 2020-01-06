Goa CM orders inquiry into tiger's death in forest

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday ordered a thorough probe into the death of a tiger inside the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary after a preliminary inquiry revealed the big cat succumbed to poisoning. In a statement here, the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said Sawant "is deeply concerned by the death of a tiger in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary" in Sattari taluka of North Goa.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed poisoning as the cause of death. Therefore, Sawant has ordered a thorough inquiry in the matter," the CMO said. The carcass of the tiger was foundinside the sanctuaryon Sunday.

The carcass, which was four to five days old and was hidden under the sand, was found near Thane-Dongurli village panchayat after which villagers alerted forest staff, said officials. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under the Wildlife Protection Act, they said.

A similar incident had taken place in 2009 which had led to the arrest of several people from Keri, also in Sattari taluka, on the charge of killing a tiger and hiding evidence. "A charge-sheet was filed in that case and the trial is underway. The villagers at the time had accused forest officials of harassing them," environmentalist Rajendra Kekar told PTI on Monday.

"The spot where the carcass was found on Sunday is under close surveillance because presence of a big cat and her cubs was revealed during a census," he added..

