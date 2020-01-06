Nagpur police personnel to get health cards Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI)Nagpur city's police personnel will have to go through regular medical check-up and they will be provided with cards based on their health parameters. This has been done to keep police personnel stress- free and healthy.

Commissioner of Police Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay on Monday announced the police staff would be divided into A, B and C categories depending on their health parameters. As many as 26 city police personnel died last year and of them, 90 per cent lost their lives due to heart problems, he said.

"We are going to issue health cards to the police staff after conducting their health check-up. The health cards would be based on findings of doctors," Upadhyay said. Addressing a press conference, he said police personnel without any health issue will get A category, while those facing health problems like blood pressure and sugar will be put in B category.

The police personnel having serious health issues will be included in the C category, Upadhyay said. The A category personnel will be deployed in the field for bandobast and patrolling duties along with crime investigation work, he said.

The IPS officer said the B category personnel will be deployed keeping their health problems in mind, while those in C group will get only office work, including as diary in- charge, the commissioner said. "We will also provide best medical care to our staff," Upadhyay assured..

