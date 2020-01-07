UP: Villagers kill leopard after it mauls schoolboy to death in Bijnor

After a schoolboy was mauled to death by a leopard here on Monday, the villagers gathered together and killed the feline. Prashant, a student of Class 6 student, was returning home from his school when the leopard pounced and dragged him to a nearby field in Bhogpur village, about 10 km from Nazibabad.

"The leopard had been frequently attacking humans and had turned into a man-eater. Its carcass has been sent for post mortem. But, no villager is allowed to kill any animal," said Bijnor DM R Pandey. The official also told ANI that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.