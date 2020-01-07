Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man stripped naked, thrashed over suspicion of stealing garlic sacks in MP's Mandsaur

A man was stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic sacks from a wholesale vegetable market here in Mandsaur on Monday, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 10:23 IST
Man stripped naked, thrashed over suspicion of stealing garlic sacks in MP's Mandsaur
SL Baurasi, Mandsaur Police Station Incharge speaking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man was stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic sacks from a wholesale vegetable market here in Mandsaur on Monday, police said. Speaking about the matter, SL Baurasi, Mandsaur Police Station Incharge said: "This is a very serious matter. We have begun an investigation. Action will be taken against the culprits who are seen in the video."

When farmers came to sell garlic in a wholesale market, they learned that some garlic sacks have been stolen. Following this, a young man was interrogated and when people suspected that he had stolen garlic, instead of taking him to the police station or calling the police, people took the law into their hands and started beating him. They stripped off all his clothes and put a sack of garlic on his shoulder and made him roam around the market.

"After it was found that a young man had stolen garlic. People hit him after stripping off his clothes. We have recovered the garlic he had stolen. There is a need to tighten the security system in the market," Badrila, a farmer, told ANI. Police have not made any arrests in this case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

McAfee Brings Its Internet Security Solutions on Flipkart

McAfee and Flipkart are working together to promote a culture of internet security amongst consumers in an increasingly connected world MUMBAI, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- McAfee and Flipkart, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, announce...

IndiaProperty and CommonFloor Selected Vibez Estate for Realty Awards 2019

BANGALORE, Jan. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- The prominent farming company, Vibez Estate was selected as the Best Co-Farming Project in Bangalore, Karnataka. Vibez Estate has received the Realty Awards 2019 on 4th January 2020, which was organize...

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 per cent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study which may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio U...

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence

Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence Nagpur, Jan 7 PTIStudents of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University staged a protest here on Tuesday against the attack JNU students and teachers. The protesters, under the aegis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020