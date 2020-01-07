Local militant killed in encounter with security forces in south Kashmir
A local militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Churswoo village of Awantipora in the early hours of Tuesday following a information about the presence of the militant there, they said.
The militant been identified as Shahid, a resident of Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, the police said. He was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, they said, adding that the ultra was killed after a brief exchange of fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
