Police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in Port area

Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the Port area of the city and seized material used for making guns, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. One person has been arrested for allegedly running the factory.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a single- storeyed building at Nadial in the citys Port area, busted the factory, and arrested Abdul Kayum alias Munna late Monday night, the officer said. One finished 7 mm pistol, a magazine, one semi- finished magazine, a pipe used for making barrels, three drilling machines, six fixed vice machines, two hand-held vices, steel sheets, iron bars, hammers, hacksaw blades, iron spring coils were seized, the officer said.

"Apart from Kayum, the landlord of the building, Mohammed Kalim, and others were running the illegal factory," the officer said. Barring Kayum, all others are on the run. A case has been registered at the Nadial Police Station. Kayum is a resident of Bihars Munger district, a hotbed for making illegal firearms, the IPS officer, who did not want to be named, said.

The arrested person has been booked under the Arms Act and investigation has begun..

