Police file two FIRs against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and attacking staff members.

  Updated: 07-01-2020 14:00 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 14:00 IST
The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and attacking staff members. Both the FIRs were filed against Ghosh on January 5. According to the JNU security department, a group of students wearing masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the centre for information system located in a building near the Administration Building on January 1.

The police have filed FIRs against eight students, identified as Aishe Ghosh, Geeta Kumari, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Surya Prakash, Satish Chandra Yadav, Saket Moon, Sarika Chaudhary and Ameksha Priyadarshini, in connection with the case. "They switched off the power supply and evicted all the technical staff working there and made servers dysfunctional. They obstructed and stopped the public servants from doing the duties they pushed, threatened, abused, and chased the staff out of the office ad server room. Subsequently, they locked the room and squatted at the door and did not let the staff enter the server room," the university officials alleged in the complaint.

The second FIR was filed against Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly attacking security guards and vandalising the server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 4. In the complaint filed by the JNU administration, the University alleged that the accused were involved in physical violence and pushed the women guards, verbally abused them and threatened them of dire consequences if they opened the lock of university's communication and information (CIS) office.

"They illegally trespassed the University property with the criminal intenttion to damage the public property. They damaged servers and made it dysfunctional. They also damaged fiber optic power supplies and broke the biometric systems inside the room," the University officials alleged. This incident allegedly occurred a day before Aishe Ghosh, other JNU students and teachers were attacked by a masked mob inside the campus. (ANI)

