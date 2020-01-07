Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clash erupts between ABVP, NSUI workers in Ahmedabad, 10 injured

Nearly 10 people were injured after a clash broke out between NSUI and ABVP workers that took place outside the latter's office here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:11 IST
Clash erupts between ABVP, NSUI workers in Ahmedabad, 10 injured
Clash erupted between ABVP and NSUI workers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 10 people were injured after a clash broke out between NSUI and ABVP workers that took place outside the latter's office here on Tuesday. The NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in the city when the clash occurred.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. In a statement, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident and alleged that the "autocratic behaviour of the BJP has resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten".

"The real face of this government has now been unveiled and is working against constitutional values. It is time that the country stands together against these fascist forces," he said. The Congress, on the other hand, condemned the violence and demanded strict and quick action against the perpetrators.

"A deplorable act by ABVP goons & clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror & demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly by as innocent students are brutalised? They have turned India into a war zone," the party tweeted. The clash in Ahmedabad took place days after more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Hindu Rashtra Dal, a fringe outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack at JNU. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court concludes hearing on plea seeking issuance of death warrant against 4 convicts, order to be pronounced shortly.

Nirbhaya case Delhi court concludes hearing on plea seeking issuance of death warrant against 4 convicts, order to be pronounced shortly....

Paris, US have 15 days to settle digital tax dispute: France

Paris, Jan 7 AFP France and the United States have given themselves 15 days to settle a dispute over the taxation of US tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday. Le Maire said he had a long discussion on the telephon...

UPDATE 1-UK shares rebound as U.S.-Iran tensions ease; Aston Martin misses out

UK shares rebounded on Tuesday in the absence of any immediate escalation in the Middle East tensions, with domestic stocks getting a boost from a report that Britains emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit were halted.The FTSE 100 was...

Matric exam results to be released during a live broadcast

The Class of 2019 matriculants is expected to be glued to their television screens tonight as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate matric exams.The Independent Exami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020