Fringe Hindu group claims responsibility for JNU attack

A fringe right-wing group, Hindu Raksha Dal, has purportedly taken responsibility for the attack on JNU students in a video posted on social media. The video, which was posted on social media on Monday and has gone viral since,

shows a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary saying that those who resort to "anti-national activities" will be treated in the same way that JNU students and faculty were. He later told news channels that others involved in "anti-national activities" will face similar attacks.

There was no immediate reaction from the police on Chaudhury's claims. "For several years, JNU has been a bastion of communists and we will not tolerate it. Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupendra Tomar, Pinki Chaudhury take the responsibility of what has happened in JNU...all of them were our volunteers. Those who cannot do such work for Mother India don't have the right to live in this country," Chaudhary was seen as saying in the video.

"We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for Mother India. We will not tolerate anyone who speaks against the religion," he added. Efforts to reach out to Chaudhary were unsuccessful with his phone switched off.

More than 35 students were injured on Sunday when a masked mob went on the rampage, attacking students and professors and vandalising property. The JNUSU has accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP volunteers of attacking the students.

