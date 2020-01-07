Several teams of Forensic Science Laboratory at JNU to collect evidence

Several teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday to collect evidence in connection with the violence in the varsity campus that left 34 people injured, sources said. Teams from Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the FSL were in the university, they said.

The Physics team will collect evidence such as rods and stones used by the masked mob to attack students and teachers at the university, while the Chemistry team will collect samples of chemicals, if there are any. The biology team will collect DNA samples, among other evidence. A team of photo experts from the FSL was also present at the campus.

Delhi Police has requested the FSL to also send a computer forensics team to analyse CCTV footage and it is likely to visit the university on Wednesday, according to the sources. On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel

Security has been strengthened in the campus following the violence. Police personnel in large numbers are present on various gates of the university to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Police has barricaded the gates and only visitors with valid id cards are being allowed entry.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people in connection with the violence and the Crime Branch is probing the incident. The Crime Branch, along with the local police team, had visited the campus on Monday to collect evidence, including CCTV footage.

The agency is rigorously scanning all CCTV footage of the incident and also the video clips uploaded on social media and circulated on WhatsApp, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.