Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several teams of Forensic Science Laboratory at JNU to collect evidence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:30 IST
Several teams of Forensic Science Laboratory at JNU to collect evidence

Several teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday to collect evidence in connection with the violence in the varsity campus that left 34 people injured, sources said. Teams from Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the FSL were in the university, they said.

The Physics team will collect evidence such as rods and stones used by the masked mob to attack students and teachers at the university, while the Chemistry team will collect samples of chemicals, if there are any. The biology team will collect DNA samples, among other evidence. A team of photo experts from the FSL was also present at the campus.

Delhi Police has requested the FSL to also send a computer forensics team to analyse CCTV footage and it is likely to visit the university on Wednesday, according to the sources. On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel

Security has been strengthened in the campus following the violence. Police personnel in large numbers are present on various gates of the university to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Police has barricaded the gates and only visitors with valid id cards are being allowed entry.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people in connection with the violence and the Crime Branch is probing the incident. The Crime Branch, along with the local police team, had visited the campus on Monday to collect evidence, including CCTV footage.

The agency is rigorously scanning all CCTV footage of the incident and also the video clips uploaded on social media and circulated on WhatsApp, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra opens delivery centre in Warangal

Tech Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new delivery center here. The centre was inaugurated in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. The new facility is in line with Tech Mahindras TechMNxt charter...

The Chennai Angels invests in city-based Chai Kings

The Chennai Angels invests in city-based Chai Kings Chennai, Jan 7 PTI The Chennai Angels on Tuesday announced an investment of around USD 1 million in city-based retail chain Chai Kings to fund its expansion plans. The funding was along ...

Atishi among three members tasked with preparing AAP manifesto for Delhi polls

A three-member committee led by AAP spokesperson and Oxford-educated Atishi has been formed by the Aam Aadmi Party to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi. Apart from Atishi, AAP spokesperson and former IPS officer...

UPDATE 1-European shares recover as Middle East tensions wane; tech stocks shine

European shares rebounded on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak as concerns over a U.S.-Iran standoff eased, while technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher. A global equity selloff following the killing of a top Irani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020