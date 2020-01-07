Maha: Man held for vandalising vehicles

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising at least 10 vehicles at Khindi Pada in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Tuesday. In the incident that took place on Monday night, three persons vandalised 10 vehicles, including private vehicles, auto rickshaws and tempos at VIP Road, an official said.

While Ankit Bidra was nabbed in an inebriated state, his accomplices Rohit Verma and Tahir Khan fled the scene, the official added. The accused also assaulted some locals who tried to stop them, the official said, adding that Bidra was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding men, senior inspector Ravi Sardesai of Mulund police station said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

