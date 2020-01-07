Few 'anarchists' raising such slogans: Javadekar on Free Kashmir poster

After a placard reading 'Free Kashmir' was spotted at the Gateway of India during a protest against JNU violence, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said a few selective "anarchists" were raising such kind of slogans while the entire country has supported the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Javadekar said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India and claimed that peace has been prevailing and the region is making progress since Article 370 of the Constitution was repealed.

"The entire country is supporting the move... few selective anarchists are raising such kind of slogans. Nobody even inside Kashmir raised such slogans. Now if someone outside the region gives such slogan, that makes no sense," he said.

