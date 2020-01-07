1838 bunkers constructed along LoC in Rajouri

As many as 1838 bunkers have been constructed in various villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. This was stated at a meeting of officers chaired by District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh to review bunker construction in the district, they said.

On bunker construction under the rural development department (RDD), the meeting was told out of 1892 bunkers including 1745 individual and 147 community bunkers, 306 are at foundation level, 216 at superstructure level, 220 at slab level and 1066 stand completed, they said. Work could not be started on 84 bunkers due to lack of forest clearance, they added.

On bunker construction by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Rajouri division, the officer said that out of 133 bunkers including 61 individual and 72 community bunkers, 86 bunkers stand completed including 38 individual and 48 community bunkers, they said. While reviewing bunker construction by PWD in the Nowshera division, the officer said that out of 1,116 bunkers, including 1000 individual and 116 community bunkers, 686 bunkers including 638 individuals and 48 community bunkers stand completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

