Left Menu
Development News Edition

1838 bunkers constructed along LoC in Rajouri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:38 IST
1838 bunkers constructed along LoC in Rajouri

As many as 1838 bunkers have been constructed in various villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. This was stated at a meeting of officers chaired by District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh to review bunker construction in the district, they said.

On bunker construction under the rural development department (RDD), the meeting was told out of 1892 bunkers including 1745 individual and 147 community bunkers, 306 are at foundation level, 216 at superstructure level, 220 at slab level and 1066 stand completed, they said. Work could not be started on 84 bunkers due to lack of forest clearance, they added.

On bunker construction by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Rajouri division, the officer said that out of 133 bunkers including 61 individual and 72 community bunkers, 86 bunkers stand completed including 38 individual and 48 community bunkers, they said. While reviewing bunker construction by PWD in the Nowshera division, the officer said that out of 1,116 bunkers, including 1000 individual and 116 community bunkers, 686 bunkers including 638 individuals and 48 community bunkers stand completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

TRAU FC take on local rivals NEROCA in first-ever Imphal derby

Debutants TRAU FC will eye their maiden victory of the season when they lock horns with local rivals NEROCA FC in the first-ever Imphal derby of the I-League here on Wednesday. TRAU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five ...

NGO faces searching questions from SC in corruption case against D K Shivkumar

An NGO on Tuesday faced some searching questions from the Supreme Court for seeking prosecution of Congress leader D K Shivkumar in an alleged case of corruption in which the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta police was quashed by the Kar...

Will seek removal of security cover: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija

Accusing her security personnel of manhandling her to stop her from visiting her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeeds grave on his fourth death anniversary, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of jailed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said sh...

Stampede during Iranian commander's funeral kills 32 - Fars report

A stampede during the funeral of a top Iranian commander in his hometown has killed at least 32 and injured about 190 people, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the head of Irans emergency medical services, Pirho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020