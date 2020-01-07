Left Menu
Violence not a solution, will make sure normalcy returns: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday termed January 5 violence as "unfortunate" and stated that violence is not a solution. He said that the administration will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday termed January 5 violence as "unfortunate" and stated that violence is not a solution. He said that the administration will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University. "The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," Kumar told media here.

"The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind," he added. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence. (ANI)

