Arunachal MLAs served water in flasks, not plastic bottles

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:05 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

As a part of the government's efforts to make the state plastic-free, members of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly were served drinking water in thermos flasks in place of plastic bottles, which used to be the norm, inside the House on Tuesday, the first day of the Winter session. Besides, snacks were served in bio-degradable plates made of the base of betel nut leaves during the tea break after the governor's address in the Assembly.

These practices will continue, Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona said. "Somebody has to take the initiative to make Arunachal a plastic-free state. It is a small effort of the Assembly secretariat to introduce steel flasks and bio-degradable plates for the members," Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also introduced water bottles made of glass at his office. "The state government is making all-out efforts to stop the use of non-degradable plastic in the state, which is a major pollutant, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a plastic-free India," the speaker said.

In the Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an end to single-use plastic to protect the environment. People would readily accept an idea that has been introduced in the Assembly, Sona said.

After becoming the Speaker, he has announced the Assembly secretariat as a 'No Tobacco' zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

