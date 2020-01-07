Javadekar confers Antarrashtriya Yoga diwas awards to 30 media houses

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday conferred the first 'Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas' awards to 30 media organizations at an event organised at National Media Centre here. Addressing the gathering, the Minister described the award as a unique honour which will contribute to spreading Yoga for the benefit of society.

Appreciating the efforts of various media organizations, the Minister said the event also marks a new trend of recognising the endeavour of media organisations who go beyond news, views and advertisements and work in a mission mode for the larger benefit of society. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik described Yoga as an ancient heritage through which one can attain mental and physical well-being.

The media organisations which received the award include All India Radio, DD News, Amrita Television Malayalam, Nai Dunia Hindi and Odisha TV Limited (ANI)

