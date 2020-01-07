Maha: Man held for raping colleague on promise of marriage

A 45-year-old employee of an insurance company has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague after promising to marry her, police said on Tuesday. The MIDC police on Monday arrested Harikrishnan V H for allegedly raping the 43-year-old complainant on several occasions between November 2017 and September 2019 at the latter's flat in the western suburb of Andheri, an official said.

The married accused allegedly assured the woman that he was planning to divorce his wife, who was living in Kerala with their six-year-old daughter, he said. Harikrishnan also allegedly got engaged to the victim in March 2019 at a temple in Pune, and made the engagement public, he added.

However, when the accused's wife informed the victim that he had no intention of divorcing her, the victim lodged an FIR. The accused has been arrested under sections 376 (rape), 417 (punishment for cheating) and others relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Anil Koli of MIDC police station said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

