Ex-minister attacks Raj CM over infants' death in Kota hospital

A day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Bengaluru to enquire about the health of an ailing Gandhian leader, a BJP MLA on Monday targeted him over a spate of infants' death in a government hospital in Kota. The chief minister has "neither got the time nor inclination" to visit the Kota hospital or console the parents of the infants who died one after one in quick succession there, said Pratap Singh Singhvi, the BJP MLA from Chhabra assembly segment.

The remarks came on a day after Geholt visited Bengaluru to enquire about the well being of senior Gandhian leader S N Subbarao at a hospital. Singhvi, also a former minister, said in a statement that despite such a large number of deaths, the government is not ready to take responsibility despite Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot having spoken publicly for fixing the liability.

He said the deputy chief minister's statement should have opened the eyes of the state government but remarks of Health Minister Raghu Sharma, questioning the functioning of deputy chief minister's Public Works Department, has proved that the government is wasting its complete energy in tussle within its own leaders. Singhvi said it is meaningless to expect improvement from a government which is not ready to accept its shortcomings.

