Zoo to be built in Gorakhpur, 6 proposals passed in UP cabinet meeting

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held at Lok Bhawan on Tuesday in which a total of six proposals including the construction of a zoo in Gorakhpur, were approved.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held at Lok Bhawan on Tuesday in which a total of six proposals including the construction of a zoo in Gorakhpur, were approved. A press note from the state government said, "In the cabinet, a proposal regarding the construction work of the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoological garden in Gorakhpur was approved. Apart from this, recommendations made by State Pay Committee 2016 with respect to the permanent monthly allowance (fixed travel allowance) was approved."

According to the press note the state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told media that the cabinet has decided to revise the applicable rates regarding permanent monthly allowances (fixed travel allowances) from November 1, 2012. "This decision will benefit more than 1.5 lakh employees working in various state departments. At the same time, the revised rates of permanent monthly allowance (fixed travel allowance) will be applicable with immediate effect. This decision will incur an additional annual expenditure of about Rs 20 crore on the state government," it said.

The press note added that the cabinet passed a proposal regarding the construction estimate of the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoological garden in Gorakhpur. The spokesperson informed that with the establishment of a zoological garden in Gorakhpur, the area will be developed as a tourist place and Gorakhpur will also be identified internationally. The project will cost Rs 234 crore, which has been approved today. This zoological garden is proposed on 121.34 acres.

At the same time, due to an increase in tourist traffic in this zoological park, new employment opportunities will also be created in the area. Government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said that the cabinet approved the proposal regarding demolition of buildings located in the old Primary Health Centre (PHC) premises for the construction of Community Health Centre (CHC) in village Kotwa under Bahadurpur block of Prayagraj district.

Besides, the proposal regarding the construction of a 200-bed hostel for students of medical technology at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow was also cleared in the cabinet. Presently, there is an arrangement of stay for 60 students. "The cabinet approved the rules related to the settlement of retail shops of cannabis (bhaang). In the Excise Policy 2019-2020, a provision has been made to organise cannabis retail shops through e-lottery," the press note said.

"The cabinet passed a proposal to amend the Uttar Pradesh Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University Act 2001 under which word 'Divyang' will be written in place of 'Disable'. Along with this, the amount of aid which was not given till now will be provided," the note added. (ANI)

