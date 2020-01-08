Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sporadic incidents violence across Bengal as strikers try to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:45 IST
Sporadic incidents violence across Bengal as strikers try to

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of West Bengal on Wednesday as trade union activists backed by Left and Congress members tried to enforce the 24-hour strike against the Centre's "anti people" policies. The strikers blocked rail and roads in several parts of the state affecting normal life.

They burnt tyres and blocked roads in various parts of the East Burdwan district, besides staging sit-in on railway tracks, affecting train services in the sector. In East Midnapore district, stones were hurled at buses. When police tried to remove protesters, a scuffle ensued, following which several strikers were arrested, the police said.

The protesters tried to break past barricades in Kolkata's Jadavpur and Central Avenue areas, promoting police to use of force. Several strikers were held, they said. In Dum Dum and Lake Town areas, clashes broke out between Left supporters, who took out rallies in support of the strike, and TMC supporters who were opposing it. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation, the police said.

Country-made bombs were found on various roads in Barasat area of the North 24 Paraganas district, they said. The strikers also took out rallies in the industrial belt of the district and blocked roads and railway tracks. But police removed them to ensure movement of vehicles without hitch.

Daily commuters and office-goers across the state had a harrowing experience as the number of vehicles plying on the roads was much less than other days. In Kolkata, government buses were plying normally but the number of private buses was less. Metro services were normal in the city and auto-rickshaws and taxis were also seen on the roads.

Heavy police deployment was seen in several areas of the city, including in Tollygunge, Behala, Esplanade and Jadavpur. The Trinamool Congress also took out rallies opposing the strike at some places in north Bengal and urged people to maintain normalcy.

The strike has been called by trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations. PNT SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region: Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni.

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni....

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says Has Not Flown Over Iran, Iraq For A Year And Has No Plans To Do So Until Further Notice

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS HAS NOT FLOWN OVER IRAN, IRAQ FOR A YEAR AND HAS NO PLANS TO DO SO UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage ...

FCI asks Kerala to pay Rs 205 Cr for rice allotted as flood

The Food Corporation of India has asked Kerala to pay Rs 205 crore for the rice allotted as flood relief during 2018-19. The Centre had on January 6 approved the release of Rs 5,908.56 crore to seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnata...

China facial-recognition case puts Big Brother on trial

Facial-recognition technology has become embedded in China, from airports to hotels, e-commerce sites, and even public toilets, but a law professor had enough when asked to scan his face at a safari park. Guo Bing took the wildlife park to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020