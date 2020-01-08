2 arrested with fake currency notes in Kolkata's Ultadanga

Two persons were arrested in Kolkata's Ultadanga area with fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 7 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The special task force of the Kolkata Police arrested Jiaul Haque and Rakib Sheikh from Raicharan Sadhukhan Road in Ultadanga area, acting on the inputs gathered after grilling another fake notes racketeer who was arrested on January 2.

A senior police officer said 300 fake notes of Rs 2,000 and 200 fake notes of Rs 500 notes were seized from them. "We got information about them after grilling Krishna Mondal who was arrested on January 2. All of them belong to the same racket and are based in Malda," he said.

A case has been filed against them, the officer said, adding that further investigations are underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

