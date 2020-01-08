Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tribal forum holds protest against CAA in Tripura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:48 IST
Tribal forum holds protest against CAA in Tripura

Hundreds of tribal people under the banner of Joint Movement against CAA (JMACAA) on Tuesday protested here against implementation of amended Citizenship Act (CAA). JMACAA is a joint forum of three tribal political parties National Council of Tripura (NCT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), Tipraland State Party (TSP) and several other social organizations like Borok People Human Rights Organisation (BPHRO) and Tribal Student Federation (TSF).

The forum had earlier observed Tripura Bandh from December 9 last year against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. They had later met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on the issue. JMACAA convener and human rights activist Anthony Debbarma said they are against implementation of CAA in Tripura since the state has already sheltered thousands of refugees from the then East Pakistan after the partition of the country in 1947.

The princely Tripura joined Indian Union in 1949 after signing a merger agreement. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji had categorically stated that that we would be called for a second round of dialogue again after 10-15 days. A month has already passed and we did not receive any indication that he would call us again.

"He said the ways to protect the interests of the tribals would be found. If the central government can't keep it's promises, how can we remain silent. Todays protest is just a token and we shall resume our movement with more intensity", Anthony told the gathering. Animesh Debbarma, leader of National Conference of Tripura (NCT), a tribal party and member of JMACAA, said, "We are not against Bengali community or any religious community, but we want to protect and safeguard the interests of our community".

The Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP in the state on Monday launched an indefinite sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, about 25 km from here. The party also pressed for a separate Tipraland by carving out of the tribal council from the state which constitutes two third of the state territory.

IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma said, "the demonstration will continue till the Centre takes positive step. We want either the scrapping of the act or exempting entire Tripura from its purview". IPFT general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia said "though our alliance partner, the BJP does not agree with our stand we will continue our agitation unless an amicable solution is achieved.

"We feel achieving the separate Tipraland is the ultimate solution to end the tribal angst in the state", Jamatia, who is also the Tripura tribal affairs minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region: Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni.

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni....

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says Has Not Flown Over Iran, Iraq For A Year And Has No Plans To Do So Until Further Notice

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS HAS NOT FLOWN OVER IRAN, IRAQ FOR A YEAR AND HAS NO PLANS TO DO SO UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage ...

FCI asks Kerala to pay Rs 205 Cr for rice allotted as flood

The Food Corporation of India has asked Kerala to pay Rs 205 crore for the rice allotted as flood relief during 2018-19. The Centre had on January 6 approved the release of Rs 5,908.56 crore to seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnata...

China facial-recognition case puts Big Brother on trial

Facial-recognition technology has become embedded in China, from airports to hotels, e-commerce sites, and even public toilets, but a law professor had enough when asked to scan his face at a safari park. Guo Bing took the wildlife park to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020