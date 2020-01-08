Body of missing engineer found

A junior engineer of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, who was missing since Monday in Odisha's Koraput district, was found dead on Tuesday, the police said. The engineer, identified as M Venkat Rao, along with other officials and contractors, had gone to Haradiguda village in Borigumma block to provide lay-out for a piped drinking water project and went missing from there.

During a search, his body was found near a forested area, police said. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of Rao..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

