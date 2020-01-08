Left Menu
Development News Edition

Technological innovation a key driver to boost economy:VP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:57 IST
Technological innovation a key driver to boost economy:VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said technological innovation is one of the key drivers to boost economy, as he stressed the need for investing more on R & D with focus on enhancing the intellectual capital through radically new approaches. He also appealed to Corporate India to develop a symbiotic partnership with universities and other academic institutions and contribute towards promoting Research and Development.

"Technological innovation is one of the key drivers to boost economy, improve people's lives and enable better delivery of services," Naidu said. Delivering the valedictory address at the 107th Indian Science Congress here, he said "there is also a crying need for our universities and scientific institutions to promote R & D on a big scale." The academia-industry linkage has to be expanded not only to provide employment to those coming out of the portals of higher education institutions, but also to promote research and innovation in a big way, he said.

"India, like no other country, has a huge demographic dividend waiting to be realized. If we don't make the big leap forward in terms of quality of learning in our educational institutions, we will have missed a great opportunity," he added.

The Vice President also said the country has to invest more on R & D and focus on enhancing the intellectual capital through radically new approaches. The approaches will have to be forward looking and more receptive to adaptation of the best ideas as well as seeking solutions required for India and in the global context, he said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was among those present at the valedictory of the event that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3. Naidu said "as the country aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years, we need to fully leverage the demographic advantage with science and technology playing a leading role in driving the economic and social development." Stating that the need of the hour is to foster the spirit of inquisitiveness, curiosity and scientific temper right from the primary school level, he said "Science teaching plays an important role in this regard.It must ignite young minds and create a passion for science.

Schools must sow the seeds for scientific temper and create an un-quenching curiosity to learn and understand new things." It should be remembered that a country like India cannot depend on imported food security and needs to have own home-grown food security. "Unless there are concerted efforts in this direction, I am afraid that more and more people will leave agriculture and shift to other occupations," he said.

Naidu emphasized the critical role technology can play in enhancing both quality and quantity across the agriculture value chain. He stressed that scientific research should also focus on making advanced machinery for a variety of agricultural activities from spraying to post-harvest handling of produce.

"Thus, the adoption of modern technology can greatly help to realise our vision to double the income of farmers in the coming years," he said. Reflecting on natures fury like floods, droughts and earthquakes, Naidu said "We must all get together and find an answer to climate change... deliver good quality education and healthcare. We must make our cities and villages more livable.

These are challenges that need innovative thinking and collaborative action. We live in an interconnected world and we need to learn how to work together to make it a safer, more peaceful and a more sustainable planet, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Now, Ker police stations to make you laugh, thanks to cartoons

Police stations, which once scared people with dark lock-up rooms and khaki-clad officers, are now all set to tickle the funny bones of visitors in Kerala, thanks to cartoons. Seeking to change the conventional perception of police station...

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

Tehran, Jan 8 AFP A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres 30 miles from Irans Bushehr nuclear power plant near the countrys Gulf coast, a US monitor said.The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres,...

Lakers' Davis exits game after hard fall on back

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a contusion of the sacrum bone near the bottom of the spine when he took a hard fall on his back late in the third quarter of Tuesday nights home game against the New York Knicks. X-rays were n...

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region: Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni.

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020