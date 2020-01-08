Hangman from Meerut will execute Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts in Tihar Jail, says UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh government has conceded to the request of Tihar Jail authorities for availing the services of hangman from Meerut jail to execute the death sentence of Nirbhaya rape convicts. Jai Kumar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Prisons, said that Tihar Jail authorities had written to avail the service of hangman from Meerut and permission for the same has been approved.

This comes a day after a Delhi court issued a death warrant against all four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. "Tihar jail had written to avail the service of hangman from Meerut for the execution of Nirbhaya Rape case convicts. We have approved permission for the same," Singh said.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday issued a death warrant against all four convicts in the case. They are scheduled to be hanged at 7 am on January 22. The case pertains to the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman by six persons on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim had later died while undergoing treatment.

While the main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial, another accused was a minor at the time of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)

