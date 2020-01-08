Former militant detained for questioning in JK's Samba

A former militant has been detained for questioning during an operation in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday. Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Srinagar, was picked up from Parmandal area Tuesday night, the officer said.

He said Bhat was active in Kashmir in the early 1990's before he surrendered to the security forces. His detention was based on specific information, the officer said, refusing to divulge further details.

