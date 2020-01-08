Political parties participate in 'Bharat Bandh' call at Vijayawada

Politicians, trade union workers and common people took to streets here on Wednesday to observe the 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions and other organisations against the central government. With a 12-point charter of demand, the ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for the general strike.

Speaking to ANI, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said: "Thousands of workers and employees are participating in the nationwide strike called by the trade unions. Along with them, other organisations and left parties are actively participating in Bandh. All the protests are being held peacefully here." CPI (M) leader V Srinivasa Rao said: "Today, the entire working class is observing the general strike. Minimum wages is one of their demands. Apart from this, we also protest against the attacks on students in connection with CAA protests. We condemn the attacks on JNU students and other university students across the country."

"The citizens are suffering a lot because of the anti-people policies of the Modi government. They are trying to draw a thick line between Hindus and Muslims. Congress will fight against the BJP government. If Congress comes to power, we will give citizenship to all Muslims as we stand with them," Congress leader V Gurunadham told ANI. Urging Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Muslim leader Riyaz Ahmed said: "By introducing the CAA, Amit Shah tried to create a divide among the people of India on religious grounds. We condemn it and they should roll back CAA. Our strike will continue till Amit Shah takes this step back."

The CAA provisions to grant citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

