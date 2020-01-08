Boycott Deepika's upcoming movie for her support to 'tukde-tukde' gang: BJP MP
South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday asked people to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her support to the "tukde-tukde gang", a day after the Bollywood star visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.
Bidhuri said a Bollywood star is supposed to give a "positive message" to youth in the country through movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.
Padukone on Tuesday visited JNU and met students who were injured in an attack by masked young men on Sunday last.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepika Padukone
- Ramesh Bidhuri
- Chhapaak
- South Delhi
- BJP
- JNU
ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone initiates new campaign ahead of 'Chhapaak' release
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ''83'
Deepika Padukone reveals why she became a part of 'Chhapaak'
Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' gets 'U' certificate
Blessed to be part of Chhapaak and work with Deepika, Meghna: Vikrant Massey