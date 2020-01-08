Boycott Deepika's upcoming movie for her support to 'tukde-tukde' gang: BJP MP

South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday asked people to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her support to the "tukde-tukde gang", a day after the Bollywood star visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

Bidhuri said a Bollywood star is supposed to give a "positive message" to youth in the country through movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.

Padukone on Tuesday visited JNU and met students who were injured in an attack by masked young men on Sunday last.

