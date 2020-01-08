Left Menu
Five hundred protesters detained during 'Bharat Bandh' in Bhubaneswar

As many as 500 protesters were detained here during the 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:06 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 500 protesters were detained here during the 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions on Wednesday. Among those arrested are members of various trade unions and supporters of Congress party.

"Five hundred protesters belonging to trade unions and supporters of Congress have been detained. No untoward incident has been noticed in the city yet," said DCP Anup Sahoo. "All the roads of town have been cleared. There was enough deployment of police force at Bhubaneswar Airport and Railway station," he said.

Trade unions including CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. However, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

