Several trade and employee unions in Goa participate in 'Bharat Bandh'

Several trade and employee unions in Goa participated in the 'Bharat Bandh' call by ten central trade unions across the country on Wednesday.

  Panaji (Goa)
  Updated: 08-01-2020 15:30 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 15:30 IST
Several trade and employee unions in Goa participate in 'Bharat Bandh'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Several trade and employee unions in Goa participated in the 'Bharat Bandh' call by ten central trade unions across the country on Wednesday. Strike in Goa started with a rally from Kadamba bus stand in Panaji to culminate with a massive rally at Azad Maidan.

Leaders from Congress and Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress participated in the public meeting organised by Goa Convention of Workers at Azad Maidan. The National Convention of Workers comprising of all central trade unions along with various independent federations and unions in different sectors have given the clarion call for the national general strike.

Goa All India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Goa Bank Employees Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Goa Trade Union Confederation, Goa Bus Owners Association, BSNL Employees Union and several others have announced their support to the strike. The Bharat Bandh has been called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations. The unions including AIUTUC, CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for the strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

