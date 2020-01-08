Security beefed up outside US Consulate in Hyd

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions, security was on Wednesday tightened outside the US Consulate here by Hyderabad Police. As a precautionary measure, security was enhanced by deploying additional personnel, a senior police official told PTI.

"There is no specific information as such but in view of US-Iran tensions, security has been beefed up by deploying additional forces...," the official said. Though security was stepped up from Wednesday by mobilising more personnel as against the routine deployment of police forces, the city police kept a strict vigil near the US Consulate since Sunday following the developments in West Asia, the official said.

Police also conducted security checks at Begumpet where the Consulate is located. According to sources, it is not uncommon increasing the security cover whenever there is a global development that may result in a security threat to US missions all over.

The US Consulate in the city provides visa and consular services to Indian citizens in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha..

