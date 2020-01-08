Left Menu
Over 800 workers, including MPs arrested

Over 800 workers, including MPs arrested

Two MPs of Left parties were among 800 workers of eight trade unions who were arrested on Wednesday while attempting to stage a demonstration as part of the nationwide strike to protest the "anti-labour" policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The demonstration was led by CPI Lok Sabha MP, K Subbaryan, who is also Tamil Nadu AITUC president and CPI(M) MP, P R Natarajan.

They shouted slogans against the amendment to Labour laws and economic slowdown, among others. As the workers attempted to stage demonstration near the district collectorate, police arrested them.

Similar protests were held at Valparai, Pollachi and Mettupalayam in the district and Tirupur, police said. About 15,000 autorickshaws in the city did not ply in support of the bandh, they said.

However, a majority of the government buses and also private ones plied as usual, police said. Meanwhile, with the strike being reported total in Kerala, Tamil Nadu government buses operating to that state did not ply.

Goods vehicles were stopped at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border,sources said..

