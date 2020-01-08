Some masked persons identified, police to soon crack identity: Govt sources on JNU violence
Some masked persons have been identified and police will soon crack the identity of the masked men seen in the videos who vandalised public and private property in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and attacked students, government sources said on Wednesday.
Delhi Police have received a total of 11 complaints from JNU; one from a professor, three from ABVP students and seven from JNUSU and other students in the JNU violence case. Local police have forwarded the complaints to Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT.
More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on January 5. (ANI)
